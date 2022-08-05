Think homeownership is out of reach? This Raleigh program may blow your mind

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh is trying to make housing more affordable for residents and holding an Open House this weekend to let people know about options on the table.

Friends Jess Peacock and Sadie Catlett say the programs allow for farfetched dreams to reality.

"It would have taken me a very long time to save up for a house, especially in this kind of market so the $20,000 Down Payment Assistance Program was extremely helpful," said Peacock, who is a 6th grade teacher for the Wake County School District.

"I wasn't getting a house any other way, I wasn't," said Catlett.

Raleigh leaders say they're committed to offering more options.

Beginning in 2016, the city set a decade-long goal. Officials are halfway through and are projected to bring an additional 2,800 units to the table by 2026.

The women say homeownership has done a lot for their self-esteem.

"To be able to buy my own home as a single person, it is beyond what I imagined for myself," said Peacock. "Finding out about the program was a true blessing."

The City of Raleigh is hosting an Affordable Housing Open House at Chavis Park on Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m.-12:00p.m.

"I have a seat at a table that I built and now I have more confidence, more respect for the people who have done it," said Catlett. "I am walking proof that you can do it too."

For more information, please contact the Housing and Neighborhoods Department by phone, 919-996-4330, or email, cd.info@raleighnc.gov.