5 people arrested after Clayton drug investigation, car chase

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five people are facing numerous charges after a month-long drug investigation ended in the search of a home and a subsequent police pursuit.

Clayton Police executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Stansbury Lane on Aug. 31, according to the JoCo Report.

Illegal drugs, cash, and several firearms were seized. Clayton Police Chief Greg Tart told JoCo Report that several ounces of Fentanyl, pills, and marijuana were found. The weapons seized included several with high-capacity magazines.

Two of the suspects fled and led authorities on a pursuit on Amelia Church Road. They were taken into custody by Clayton Police, with help from the Highway Patrol.

Isaiah Devon Simmons, 23, of Clayton, was charged with two counts of trafficking opioids, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony fleeing to elude arrest, and driving on a revoked license. He was held on a $250,000 secured bond at the Johnston County Detention Center.

Joshua Za'Quan McFarland, 22, of Clayton, was charged with two counts of trafficking opioids, and resisting delaying and obstructing. He was held on a $275,000 secured bond at the Johnston County Detention Center.

McFarland was out of jail on bond at the time, on charges from Johnston and Wake counties, when he was arrested Aug. 31 in Clayton. In those counties, he faced charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Jamonte Deryion Richardson, 24, of Clayton, was charged with trafficking opioids and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. Richardson was held on a $125,000 secured bond at the Johnston County Detention Center.

Jordan Blake Huffin, 22, of Raleigh, was charged with trafficking opioids, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Huffin was held on a $175,000 secured bond at the Johnston County Detention Center.

Michael Brayshaun Holloway, 24, of Greensboro, was charged with trafficking opioids and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. He was held on a $150,000 secured bond at the Johnston County Detention Center.

The US Department of Homeland Security and Garner Police assisted with the investigation.