League of Women Voters teams up with Clouds Brewery for election awareness

Clouds brewery on West Street in Raleigh partners with League of Women Voters to promote participation at the polls.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On a sunny Saturday, people entering the Clouds brewery on West Street in Raleigh saw what looks like a spinning wheel game with available prizes. That's partially true, but there's a serious message there as well.

"Voter registration ends on October 14th," said Cheryl Tung of the Wake County League of Women Voters. "But we are here to promote early voting, which runs from October 20th through November 5th. Want to make sure that everyone knows that we have 15 voting locations, 7 days a week."

Representatives of the League have a table set up with information about voting, and people who agree to answer basic questions about voting get prizes, including t-shirts that say "VOTE" in large white letters.

The partnership includes a special brew that advocates for participation at the polls.

"We will be selling Wheat the People, our collaboration beer with them, up until election day," said Clouds Brewing's marketing manager Mike Zolnick. "And we will be donating the proceeds directly to the League of Women Voters of Wake County."

Voters and brewery patrons like Brandon Park appreciate the concept.

"Just seeing that there's another beer option, kinda promotes the question, why the name? Or why this product? It'll get people talking about it," Park said.

His friend Torin Saccoccio agrees.

"I haven't missed a vote in years. You have people like me, and you have people who don't think about it. They need reminders? That's fine, it's not a big deal. But it's important that they get out, and they voice their opinions," said Saccoccio.

The brew's an interesting incentive, but how does it taste?

"It's grapefruit and passionfruit, a little light, fruity, a little bit tart," Zolnick said. "Goes great with champagne!"

He said the Raleigh brewery will host the League of Women Voters activity every weekend, up until Election Day.