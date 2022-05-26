Country Music Association announces 49th 'CMA Fest' to air on ABC

The three-hour prime-time concert special will bring Country Music's Ultimate Fan Experience to a national television audience, hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King.
"I'm thrilled we get to partner with Dierks and Elle as our hosts this year," CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern said. "They have such passion for the fans. I know the chemistry and camaraderie they bring to the stage will be felt by the millions of TV viewers around the globe."
This marks Bentley and King's "CMA Fest" hosting debut, and King joins the list of performers for the Nissan Stadium stage on Sunday, June 12.
As previously announced, Bentley will also perform Sunday.
"We are excited to once again collaborate with our longtime partners at CMA for this summer's must-see music event, 'CMA Fest,'" says Rob Mills, Executive Vice President, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. "With Dierks Bentley and Elle King hosting the evening, music fans everywhere can be sure to expect an unforgettable night featuring the biggest names in Country Music."
The CMA Fest is unlike any other, with tens of thousands of country music fans take over the streets of downtown Nashville for four straight days of live music, meet-and-greets and up-close-and-personal experiences for fans inside Fan Fair X.
A limited number of four-day passes, plus recently announced single night tickets, for the Nissan Stadium nightly concerts are available for purchase.
CMA Fest's outdoor daytime stages are free and open to the public.
For more information, visit CMAfest.com