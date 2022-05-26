Arts & Entertainment

Country Music Association announces 49th 'CMA Fest' to air on ABC

By Dondre Lemon
NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Country Music Association has announced the 49th "CMA Fest," the music event of the summer, to air Wednesday, August 3, at 8/7c on ABC.

The three-hour prime-time concert special will bring Country Music's Ultimate Fan Experience to a national television audience, hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King.

"I'm thrilled we get to partner with Dierks and Elle as our hosts this year," CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern said. "They have such passion for the fans. I know the chemistry and camaraderie they bring to the stage will be felt by the millions of TV viewers around the globe."

ALSO READ | Alison Oliver shines in 'Conversations with Friends'
EMBED More News Videos

"Conversations with Friends" is based on a book by Sally Rooney, and the same creative team that brought her novel "Normal People" to life are behind the new Hulu series.


This marks Bentley and King's "CMA Fest" hosting debut, and King joins the list of performers for the Nissan Stadium stage on Sunday, June 12.

As previously announced, Bentley will also perform Sunday.

"We are excited to once again collaborate with our longtime partners at CMA for this summer's must-see music event, 'CMA Fest,'" says Rob Mills, Executive Vice President, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. "With Dierks Bentley and Elle King hosting the evening, music fans everywhere can be sure to expect an unforgettable night featuring the biggest names in Country Music."

The CMA Fest is unlike any other, with tens of thousands of country music fans take over the streets of downtown Nashville for four straight days of live music, meet-and-greets and up-close-and-personal experiences for fans inside Fan Fair X.

ALSO READ | Forget glass slippers, new Disney+ movie 'Sneakerella' flips the script on 'Cinderella' story
EMBED More News Videos

"Sneakerella" offers a modern take on the classic "Cinderella" story. Sandy Kenyon has more.


A limited number of four-day passes, plus recently announced single night tickets, for the Nissan Stadium nightly concerts are available for purchase.

CMA Fest's outdoor daytime stages are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit CMAfest.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttennesseenashvilleentertainmentcma music festivalabcmusiccma fest
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officials: Buffalo, Uvalde shooters allegedly abused animals
Canes seek series lead against Rangers in game 5
OBX beach goers urged to wear shoes on beach
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
UNC softball player to coach in summer baseball league
Columbine survivor reacts to Texas elementary school shooting.
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault
Show More
RDU adds new airline, another adding several new routes
Should you talk to young kids about mass shootings? And how?
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Afghanistan to be honored
Timeline breaks down Uvalde shooter's movements day of massacre
In video, 'angry' NC Gov. Cooper pushes for stronger gun laws
More TOP STORIES News