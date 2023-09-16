A bottling facility in Durham, that's been bottling Coca-Cola for decades, may soon be demolished in favor of apartments.

Durham's Coca-Cola bottling plant could soon be demolished, replaced with new housing

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bottling facility in Durham, that's been bottling Coca-Cola for decades, may soon be demolished in favor of apartments.

A proposed development, uncovered by our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, would raze the bottling facility on Hillsborough Road near NC-147 and US-501.

Replacing the building would be apartments, townhomes and a grocery store.

The developer behind the project is an Atlanta-based firm called Ardent.

The Durham Planning Commission unanimously approved the plans Tuesday. The full City Council must still vote on it before it can proceed.

For more details on the proposed project, check out the full write-through in the News & Observer.