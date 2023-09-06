There are new details in a Troubleshooter investigation nvolving a Chatham County home riddled with code violations.

Deal Revoked: Contractor who built unsafe Chatham County home has to face licensing board after all

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The back and forth continues in the case of a licensed contractor who built a Chatham County home riddled with code violations.

In a new twist, the contractor, Jeremy Lindley, will have to face the North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors in person to answer questions about the Chatham County home.

Last month, Lindley agreed to a pending settlement with the state. That settlement would've excused him from answering to the board directly. The deal's terms had been agreed upon but not released publicly, it just needed to be voted on by the full board during its October meeting.

Now ABC11 has learned that settlement is off the table.

Representatives for the board said they want to hear from Lindley about all the facts in the case.

The home in question that sparked this hearing was built for James and Anita Muehlbach.

The home passed every building inspection by county inspectors despite having major structural code violations that made the home unsafe to live in and impossible to sell.

The Muehlbachs took Lindley to court and won a $225,0000 judgment and also filed a complaint with the state since Lindley has two companies that are licensed.

The Muehlbachs were discouraged when they learned Lindley had a pending settlement with the state.

"He's still out here, you know, able to build houses," James said previously about the idea of Lindley keeping his license.

Now that Lindley will have to go in front of the board, the Muehlbachs are taking it as a moral victory.

"It's a moral victory and we are glad Lindley will have to answer for his actions, but in no way does it help us collect our judgment or repair our home. I pray the board does what's right and that future homeowners are protected," James said.

ABC11 Troubleshooter has reached out to Lindley several times for comment, and he has not responded.

