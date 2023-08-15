There are new details in a Troubleshooter investigation nvolving a Chatham County home riddled with code violations.

Pending deal reached with contractor who built Chatham County house with dozens of code violations

There are new details in a Troubleshooter investigation involving a Chatham County home riddled with code violations.

ABC11 learned the builder responsible for building the home has agreed to a pending settlement with the state. This turn of events happened just days before the builder, Jeremy Lindley of Lindley Builders INC was set to face a hearing with the North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors.

Frank Wiesner, the executive director of the board confirms Lindley has a pending agreement in place with the state related to the complaint filed against his company.

The complaint was filed by James and Anita Muehlbach.

"He's still out here, you know, able to build houses," said James Muehlbach.

ABC11 first showed you the Muehlbachs fight earlier this year after they took action against Lindley's company when they learned the home Lindley built for them had more than a dozen code violations.

Many of them are major safety concerns that require hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of work to correct.

The Muehlbachs took Lindley to court and won a $225,0000 judgment and also filed a complaint with the state since Lindley has two companies that are licensed. Muehlbach says he was hoping to have Lindley face the board as opposed to reaching an agreement.

"None of these checks and balances are going to protect you as the homeowner'" Muehlbach said.

Now that Lindley has a pending settlement, the next step is for the NC Licensing Board for General Contractors to approve it, which is not scheduled to happen until their October meeting. This means Lindley's companies can continue to be licensed until we learn the terms of this agreement which won't be made public until the October meeting.

ABC11 Troubleshooter has reached out to Lindley several times for comment and he has not responded.

PREVIOUS STORIES

WATCH | NC family's dream home becomes a nightmare after code violations missed during inspections

Chatham County homeowner left with unsafe, unsellable house takes his fight to county leaders