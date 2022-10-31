Supreme Court hears race-based affirmative action in admissions arguments involving UNC

It's the first test for affirmative action before the current court.

Monday morning, the Supreme Court heard two cases regarding challenges to the use of race-based affirmative action in admission policies at the University of North Carolina (UNC) and Harvard.

The lawsuit, first filed in 2014, argues the universities respective uses of race as a factor in admissions is in violation of Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, with the UNC challenge also focused on the equal protection clause in the 14th Amendment.

Justices listened to oral arguments in two major cases challenging race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and University of North Carolina. It's the first test for affirmative action before the current court, which has a six-justice conservative majority and three justices of color, including the first-ever Black woman justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The court's decision, due out next year, could end the policy that's shaped the college admissions process for the past half-century.

In the UNC case, North Carolina Solicitor General Ryan Park is represented the university during the arguments. Patrick Strawbridge argued on behalf of Students for Fair Admissions in the UNC case. Strawbridge has represented Trump in Jan. 6 matters, challenges to 2020 election results in key states and in a bid to shield his tax returns from House investigators.

Chief Justice John Roberts introduced the case at 10:04 a.m. and arguments began for the Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. University of North Carolina. The case was argued for three hours.

Friday, Irving Joyner, a professor of law at NC Central, told ABC11 that race has played a role in admissions process for decades.

"In the past, it had been factored in in order to exclude African-Americans and racial minorities from the calculus. Now it is used to include, to ensure that the segregationist nature of past decisions did not continue. But you can't cure a problem without first of all recognizing the basis for the problem, and then creating a formula that would reverse what has occurred in the past," said Joyner.

