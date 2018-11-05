RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE

ABC11 helper elves: We'll collect your child's letter to Santa at the Raleigh Christmas Parade

(Shutterstock)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Are your children looking to write a letter to Santa?

Well, this year he's made ABC11 his helper elves, so you can give us your letters and we'll help get them to The North Pole!

ABC11 and the United States Postal Service will be at the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh to help with the collection.

Just drop your letter off at the ABC11 float or come to the courthouse steps on Fayetteville Street, across from our Raleigh newsroom, and we'll do the rest.

And make sure your letter to Santa contains a return address; the USPS will also be selling holiday stamps at the parade.

