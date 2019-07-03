abc11 together

ABC11 Together salutes Raleigh's Tammy Lynn Center on its 50th birthday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Tammy Lynn Center celebrated 50 years of service to Wake County families with cake, ice cream and all the trappings of a big birthday party.

TLC was created in 1969 with a focus on enriching the lives of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The center is best known for its Toast to the Triangle food event bringing together Triangle chefs for its annual fundraiser.

Wake County families gathered on Tuesday evening to reflect on the past 50 years and the tremendous impact the center has had in improving the lives of people with disabilities.

The center is embarking on a year-long celebration and hoping to raise more money for its programs.

"We have to rely on philanthropy and Medicaid," said TLC President and CEO Holly Richard. "We've made it 50 years without losing any of our core programs, and in fact adding to those programs."

Governor Cooper sent a proclamation thanking everyone at the center for their work in the community over the past half-century.
