Music Star Andy Grammer delivers special performance for patients, staff at UNC Children's Hospital

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Music star Andy Grammer stopped by UNC Children's Hospital in Chapel Hill for a special performance for patients, their families, and staff Friday afternoon."It was really good," said Sarah Vaughn, who is awaiting surgery on her leg.Following Grammer's performance, Sarah and her mother Robin met with him, a gesture that Robin appreciated."You know that they're real. That what he does - he's great at what he does, but he's also a person. And he does interact and do things with the kids," said Robin Vaughn.Grammer performed three songs, encouraging the crowd to sing along, before lining up for pictures. He's in the Triangle as part of his Don't Give Up on Me Tour, a message young patients bravely fighting know all about."I just wish I'd feel better (so I'd) get out of the hospital," said Hannah Markham.Markham described the experience as "magical.""Her mouth dropped when he took his picture with her," said her mother, Melissa Griffin.Friday night, Grammer is performing at the Carolina Theatre in Durham.