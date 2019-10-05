Community & Events

Music Star Andy Grammer delivers special performance for patients, staff at UNC Children's Hospital

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Music star Andy Grammer stopped by UNC Children's Hospital in Chapel Hill for a special performance for patients, their families, and staff Friday afternoon.

"It was really good," said Sarah Vaughn, who is awaiting surgery on her leg.

Following Grammer's performance, Sarah and her mother Robin met with him, a gesture that Robin appreciated.

"You know that they're real. That what he does - he's great at what he does, but he's also a person. And he does interact and do things with the kids," said Robin Vaughn.

Grammer performed three songs, encouraging the crowd to sing along, before lining up for pictures. He's in the Triangle as part of his Don't Give Up on Me Tour, a message young patients bravely fighting know all about.

"I just wish I'd feel better (so I'd) get out of the hospital," said Hannah Markham.

Markham described the experience as "magical."

"Her mouth dropped when he took his picture with her," said her mother, Melissa Griffin.

Friday night, Grammer is performing at the Carolina Theatre in Durham.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschapel hillcelebritychapel hill newshospitalmusic
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom furious after school bus drags, runs over Moore County child
'I'm hurt:' Family wants answers in deadly Roxboro quadruple shooting
St. Aug's Track & Field coach expected to 'fully recover' after vehicle crash
Employees left unpaid after Raleigh restaurant suddenly closes
Sanders released from Nevada hospital after suffering heart attack
Apex teen accused of poisoning ex-boyfriend's Gatorade bottle
﻿Expert warns rushed impeachment process threatens GOP and Dems
Show More
Pres. Trump approves NC disaster declaration after Hurricane Dorian
Cumberland County DSS: School didn't report signs of child abuse
School reinstates NC cheerleaders who held up Trump banner
Orange County band teacher arrested on statutory rape charges
Child dies after fall at Charlotte airport; investigation underway
More TOP STORIES News