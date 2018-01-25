CELEBRITY

Elton John to perform in Raleigh during 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour

(Credit: EltonJohn.com via PNC)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
When are you gonna come down? Actually, in March of 2019. Yep, that's right, Sir Elton John is bringing his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour to Raleigh.

On Wednesday, John announced that he will be retiring following a final tour with more than 300 shows on five continents.

READ MORE: Sir Elton John announces farewell tour

So, when exactly is John going to land? In Raleigh that is.

The tour starts in September and the Raleigh stop will be on March 12, 2019, at PNC Arena.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 16, 2018, at 10 a.m.

Packages and tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or PNC Arena's website and range from $45.50 - $220.50.

More information about the tour or other tour dates and locations can be found online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsconcertelton johnraleigh newscelebritybuzzworthyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CELEBRITY
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Aretha, Elvis deaths occur on same day in August
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
More celebrity
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Lazy Daze
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
The veterans behind the flyovers at local football games
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News