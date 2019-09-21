Community & Events

Fayetteville wife is getting a new home after husband wins $1.1 million lottery prize

(NC Education Lottery)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville woman will soon experience the joy of homeownership after her husband won a lottery jackpot worth more than a million dollars.

Young Suh says his wife always dreamed of having her own home.

He won a $1,124,366 Cash 5 jackpot.

"I can't wait to give her the deed that has her name on it," Suh said according to the lottery. "This is wonderful."

Suh bought his ticket at the Sunoco gas station on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville.

When he checked the numbers this morning, Suh immediately drove to lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim his prize.

"I saw that I had all five numbers, I started laughing and ran to tell my wife. I just couldn't believe it," Suh said.

After taxes, he took home a total of $795,489.

Cash 5 tickets cost $1 and are available at lottery retailers or on the lottery website.
