Fearing 'disruption,' Town of Garner cancels Christmas parade

By
GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Garner announced Wednesday that it decided to cancel the 2019 Garner Christmas Parade.

It was scheduled for Dec. 7.

Town officials said it was canceled because of concern that the event could be "targeted for disruption."

A news release from the town didn't elaborate on the possible disruption but Mayor Ronnie Williams told ABC11 that some people complained about the possible presence of the Sons of Confederate Veterans in the parade.

He said he didn't agree with the decision to cancel it.

In the news release, town officials said they were "especially concerned about the possibility of bystanders -- including children -- being caught in the middle of disruptive actions."

Garner's annual tree-lighting festival will proceed as planned on Dec. 6.
