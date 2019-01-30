Between Groundhog Day, the beginning of Black History Month and National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, there's a lot of great things happening this weekend. Here's a round-up of events happening in our area from Feb. 1-3.
Screening of 'February 1', Friday 9:50 and 11:20 a.m.
On Feb. 1, 1960, the "Greensboro Four" began a sit-in at a North Carolina lunch counter, now considered as one of the pivotal moments in the American Civil Rights Movement. The film recounts how the sit-in grew of out late-night talks in college dorms and how the decision changed history forever.
Carolina Theatre
309 W Morgan St in Durham
'Annie' at the Cape Fear Regional Theatre, Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
Watch the story of little orphan Annie find her home with Daddy Warbucks with the whole family.
1209 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28305
Free Dental Screenings at UNC, Friday 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Fourth-year dental students are offering free x-rays and exams. Patients must be 18 years or older and may be eligible for free treatment
Third Floor of Tarrson Hall, UNC School of Dentistry
385 S. Columbia Street
Groundhog Day Shadow Ceremony with Sir Walter Wally, Saturday 12 p.m.
Six more weeks of winter or early spring? Find out as Sir Walter Wally holds the Shadow Ceremony on Bicentennial Plaza, in front of the Museum.
11 W. Jones Street in Raleigh
The Annual Black History Artists Perspectives Exhibition, Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
In its fourth year, the exhibition celebrates African American history with work from 20 local artists. This year will celebrate Durham's 150th anniversary. Admission is free.
St. Joseph's Historic Foundation/Hayti Heritage Center
804 Old Fayetteville St in Durham
Krispy Kreme Challenge, 8 - 11 a.m.
Participants meet at NC State Memorial Belltower then run 2.5 miles through downtown Raleigh to Krispy Kreme where they will attempt to consume one dozen original glazed donuts before running back 2.5 miles to the Memorial Belltower. All proceeds go to N.C. Children's Hospital. Visit Race Day EXPO on January 31st or before the race begins on February 2nd to secure your spot in the race.
2011 Hillsborough Street in Raleigh
National Eat Ice Cream For Breakfast Day , 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This holiday is celebrated on the first Saturday of February since the 1960s. Head to Maple View Farm in your pajamas or favorite superhero attire and enjoy a special menu featuring pancake, waffle, donut and cinnamon roll sundaes. The event benefits Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University.
6900 Rocky Ridge Road in Hillsborough
26th Annual American Indian Powwow, Saturday 12 - 5 p.m.
Celebration of American Indian dance, music, arts, and crafts at this kid-friendly event welcome to the public.
NC School of Science and Mathematics
1219 Broad St, Durham, NC 27705
NC MLK Black History Month Parade, Saturday 12 - 2 p.m.
The parade will feature marching bands, step teams, dance groups, school and church groups and more.
W.G. Pearson Magnet Elementary School
3501 Fayetteville Street in Durham
Early African American Business in Fayetteville Exhibit, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The new exhibit highlighting African American history opens in February traces a number of prominent and prosperous African American business men and women, from the antebellum period through the mid-20th century.
Fayetteville Area Transportation and Local History Museum
325 Franklin Street
Arsenio Hall at Raleigh Improv, Friday, Friday 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., Satuday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
See the actor, comedian and producer from The Arsenio Hall Show on Friday or Saturday at Raleigh Improv
1224 Parkside Main Street in Cary
Bull City Lip Sync Battle, 7 p.m.
Head out to a lip sync battle at The Pinhook between Durham's elected officials including Mayor Steve Schewel and State Senator Mike Woodard.
117 W Main Street in Durham
$10
Sweeney Todd at Fayetteville Pie Company, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 6 p.m.
Sweet Tea Shakespeare will be performing the Broadway classic Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Fayetteville Pie Company. Ticket price includes a savory and sweet pie and soft drink.
253 Westwood Shopping Center in Fayetteville
South Durham Farmers' Market, Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The market will feature farmers and artisans located within a 50 mile radius of South Durham.
5410 NC Hwy 55
Bull City Robotic Rodeo, Saturday 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Experience a wild west steampunk experience with mechanical bull rides. Lazer-pistol showdowns and escape rooms.
Durham Convention Center
301 W Morgan St
Feb 1-3: From Groundhog Day to Black History Month, here are some things to do in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend
EVENTS
More events
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
More Community & Events
Top Stories
More News