Breaking the silence of mental illness

By Michelle Young
Halifax, NC - Anyone can experience the challenges of mental illness, yet it remains taboo in many communities across our state. In the African-American community, the stigma around this topic has repeatedly silenced those who could benefit from mental health treatment and created a vicious cycle that often leads to people suffering all alone.



Dr. Kristen Alston, a clinical health psychologist and faculty member at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, wants to change the way mental illness is viewed in her hometown of Halifax. On Saturday, October 12, she will host a community health event entitled "Broken Silence" that begins with an awareness walk at 10:30 am at the Halifax County Courthouse Walking Path. A seminar will follow at the Mystique Multi Venue Complex in Roanoke Rapids. The event's purpose is to initiate a community discussion regarding the stigma surrounding mental health and to debunk its myths that currently plague the African-American community. All in attendance should expect an afternoon filled with information, personal stories, exhibitors, and a panel discussion centered on the theme of "Breaking Our Silence, Healing Ourselves."

For more information, email NCMHmatters@gmail.com.
