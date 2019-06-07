Durham 150

It's Durham's Sesquicentennial!

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's Durham's Sesquicentennial!

Celebrate Durham's 150 birthday as the community comes together to explore its rich history.

Events and activities throughout the community will take place through November 2 focusing on history and education, innovation and entrepreneurship, social equity and robust democracy, as well as arts and leisure.

Go to durham150.org for more information.

Check out some interesting facts about Durham in the videos below:



