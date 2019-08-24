KKK, counter-protesters gather outside Hillsborough courthouse

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Members of the Ku Klux Klan gathered outside the Hillsborough courthouse Saturday evening.Counter-protesters staged themselves in front of the KKK, as well as across the street.The Orange County sheriff's office and Hillsborough police were monitoring the situation.The KKK members at the gathering were part of the 'Loyal White Knights' out of Rockingham County.The Hillsborough mayor was also at the scene.Around 6:40 p.m., both the KKK members and counter-protesters cleared the area.