Community & Events

KKK, counter-protesters gather outside Hillsborough courthouse

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Members of the Ku Klux Klan gathered outside the Hillsborough courthouse Saturday evening.

Counter-protesters staged themselves in front of the KKK, as well as across the street.

The Orange County sheriff's office and Hillsborough police were monitoring the situation.

The KKK members at the gathering were part of the 'Loyal White Knights' out of Rockingham County.

The Hillsborough mayor was also at the scene.

Around 6:40 p.m., both the KKK members and counter-protesters cleared the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshillsboroughkkkrally
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Update: System near Florida to become depression, Tropical Storm Dorian forms in Atlantic
Trump tweet criticizes Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of House Bill 370
'Humiliating': Raleigh homeowner cuffed, detained after false alarm
Make-A-Wish sends Wake County family to Disney World
Man in custody after late-night Sampson County standoff
Singer Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer
'Unimaginable:' Family grieves for Fayetteville man found dead in ravine crash
Show More
WEATHER: Some Sun Tomorrow
Festivals will mean closed roads, big crowds in downtown Raleigh
Holly Springs opens football season with 48-14 win vs. Athens Drive
Storms soak Raleigh, Durham, play havoc with weekend events
'She's going to...get killed:' Pedestrian hit, killed in Cary
More TOP STORIES News