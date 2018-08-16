La Fiesta Del Pueblo 2017 is almost here - so here's what it was like last year

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2412848" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> La Fiesta del Pueblo

Main Stage Schedule for #LaFiesta del Pueblo is up! El horario para la escena principal de Fiesta 2017 está lista! https://t.co/9Jlhq15J3R pic.twitter.com/bzdMgJR0of — El Pueblo, Inc. (@elpuebloinc) August 15, 2017

You might meet some of our #ABC11Eyewitness News team at La Fiesta! #EPFiesta2015 pic.twitter.com/WVBIUY2uJ1 — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) September 27, 2015

Thx to @visitRaleigh for featuring #LaFiesta del Pueblo alongside other great festivals in downtown Raleigh in Sept! https://t.co/B1sxreFe4V pic.twitter.com/9BBWK7mYsb — El Pueblo, Inc. (@elpuebloinc) August 21, 2017

#LaFiesta del Pueblo 2017 is almost here. Are you ready? Visit https://t.co/IKg7Tvr2Gq for more info! See you Sunday, September 24th. pic.twitter.com/KxYzf9i5QS — El Pueblo, Inc. (@elpuebloinc) August 8, 2017

La Fiesta del Pueblo is an annual celebration of all-things Latino culture in downtown Raleigh.The free street festival kicks off next Sunday, September 24th on Fayetteville Street from noon to 7 pm, so we decided to show you what it's like by giving you a peak at the fest last year through social media.