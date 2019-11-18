More than 10K holiday cards written in North Carolina's letters-to-troops drive

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Many North Carolinians celebrated National Veterans and Military Families Month by writing letters and holiday cards to service members.North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) held a letters-to-troops drive this November. Students, teachers, and others wrote kind messages to spread holiday cheer to our armed forces.The drive is wrapping up Monday, Nov. 18. More than 10,000 cards were counted at the start of the day, and NCDPI staff said they expect that number to double by the end of the day.State Superintendent Mark Johnson organized the holiday card drive, saying he wanted to give thanks to those who work hard to protect us but won't be home for the holidays."Let's make sure our service members know that we are all thinking of them and that we appreciate their service to our country," Johnson said.The letters will be packed up Monday and delivered over the holidays.