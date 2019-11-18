Community & Events

More than 10K holiday cards written in North Carolina's letters-to-troops drive

By Ashley Moran
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Many North Carolinians celebrated National Veterans and Military Families Month by writing letters and holiday cards to service members.

North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) held a letters-to-troops drive this November. Students, teachers, and others wrote kind messages to spread holiday cheer to our armed forces.

The drive is wrapping up Monday, Nov. 18. More than 10,000 cards were counted at the start of the day, and NCDPI staff said they expect that number to double by the end of the day.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson organized the holiday card drive, saying he wanted to give thanks to those who work hard to protect us but won't be home for the holidays.

"Let's make sure our service members know that we are all thinking of them and that we appreciate their service to our country," Johnson said.

The letters will be packed up Monday and delivered over the holidays.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighholidayveteransmilitarychristmas
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Air Force airman accused of murder at Raleigh nightclub
2 taken to hospital after shootings a mile apart in Durham
Fired Cook Out cashier refutes story about refusing to serve officer
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Durham wreck to impact Monday morning commute for some
Unleash the hounds!
Marine deserter accused of murder urged to turn himself in
Show More
Raleigh Christmas Parade 2019: Everything you need to know
Five Below starts selling things over $5
Poll: 70 percent think Trump actions with Ukraine were wrong
Twins prospect Ryan Costello, 23, found dead in New Zealand
Raleigh store clerk speaks after thumb nearly cut off during robbery
More TOP STORIES News