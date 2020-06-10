abc11 together

If You Had Wings: Raleigh girl with Down syndrome handcrafts birdhouses for community impacted by COVID-19

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A true labor of love one nail and hug at a time.

Like so many others, Lindsay Holcombe's place of work closed during the pandemic. But Lindsay, a young woman with Down syndrome, wanted to keep working.

"It's really important for her to build those skills, keep the work skills but also giving back to the community which she loves so much," said Alyssa Pleshe, Lindsay's direct support.

Inspired by a similar project in Virginia Beach, Lindsay and Alyssa got to work, hand-building and designing birdhouses.

"She hit the ground running, learned all of these new skills which that's a lot. She's using a nail gun. She's really the boss and she's been doing so amazing," Alyssa said.

Each birdhouse is just a $15 donation. And at the end of the month, Lindsay chooses a charity to receive all of the proceeds.

So far she's donated a total of $1,500 to local charities. And Lindsay's smile says it all-her work is far from over.

"I want to keep working hard and helping our community," Lindsay said.

If you'd like to donate and get your own birdhouse, check here.
More TOP STORIES News