RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- To celebrate one of the most popular North Carolina Museum of Art exhibits of the year, a local ice cream shop is releasing a limited time treat."Art in Bloom" opens at the museum on Thursday, but you can already get a taste of the artwork at Two Roosters Ice Cream.Inspired by the exhibit, Two Roosters created a floral-inspired flavor that will be sold during the event (3/21-3/24).The new flavor has an orange cream base infused with edible flower petals, including nasturtiums, begonias, marigolds and borages...and according to ABC11's Brittany Bell, it is delicious.