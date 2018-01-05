Red Cross needs blood donations

Now that the holidays are over many of us are settling into our regular routines. The American Red Cross hopes your routine will include regular blood donations in the new year.During the holiday many people are busy, and the level of blood donations falls dramatically low. Now the Red Cross is looking to replenish its supply, and appropriately it is National Blood Donor Month.Anyone at least 16 years old and can pass a health physical is eligible to donate blood.There is also a blood drive scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday, February 4 from 12pm - 6pm at the Wake Forest Presbyterian Church on Capital Boulevard.