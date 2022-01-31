about abc11

Watch new live streams with NC news, local weather; channels online, on apps, and connected TV

Weather, ABC Localish Network and more streaming video. Watch today online, or on Roku, Firestick, Apple, and Android
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 has launched an entirely new local channel with a 24/7 mix of live news and local specials.

Programming includes new live, local news hour from 7-8 a.m., in-depth coverage from the I-Team, Troubleshooter, Localish, and First Alert Weather teams, and access to local news across America from New York, LA, Chicago, Philadelphia and others.

We've got a new app design to showcase live news, based on your feedback.

Available anywhere you stream, just search "ABC11 North Carolina."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyabc11 specialsabout abc11
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Download ABC11 North Carolina Apps
ABOUT ABC11
Job openings at ABC11
How to report issues with the ABC11 North Carolina streaming TV app
Contact ABC11 with tips or questions
Don Schwenneker named the new ABC11 Chief Meteorologist
TOP STORIES
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss NC and Miss USA, dead at 30
LATEST: New COVID testing site opens at DPAC
McDonald's offering fan-made menu hacks
Rogan responds to Spotify protest, COVID advisories
Experts explain what's making omicron's subvariant more contagious
The Super Bowl LVI matchup is set!
Truckers protest COVID vaccine mandate to cross Canada-US border
Show More
Woman airlifted to hospital after car strikes tree, catches fire
SpaceX rocket booster to crash into moon, space experts say
2 nurses accused of making $1.5M selling fake COVID vaccine cards
Elon Musk offers teen $5K to delete Twitter account tracking his jet
'Falling iguanas' in Florida forecast amid cold snap
More TOP STORIES News