Watch new live streams with NC news, local weather; channels online, on apps, and connected TV

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 has launched an entirely new local channel with a 24/7 mix of live news and local specials.Programming includes new live, local news hour from 7-8 a.m., in-depth coverage from the I-Team, Troubleshooter, Localish, and First Alert Weather teams, and access to local news across America from New York, LA, Chicago, Philadelphia and others.We've got a new app design to showcase live news, based on your feedback.Available anywhere you stream , just search "ABC11 North Carolina."