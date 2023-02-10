Watch ABC11 24/7 streaming news and more across the Triangle

Weather, ABC Network Troubleshooter and more streaming video. Watch today online, or on Roku, Firestick, Apple, and Android

ABC11 proudly brings you a new 24/7 streaming channel. Now serving the entire Triangle area community better than ever.

Our commitment to the Eyewitness News community is stronger now that we have the ability to keep our viewers safe and informed during emergencies and severe weather, no matter the time of day. Using the most advanced tools and technology, the Triangle's most trusted news team is now here for you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

We know you're busy and your schedule doesn't always work with TV newscast schedules. The ABC11 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news any time and any place.

We also have a new hour of live, local news each weekday morning from 7 am to 8 am It's exclusively for our streaming friends and features the much-loved ABC11 Morning team.

Our stream will also feature the exceptional journalism you expect from the ABC11 I-Team and our ABC11 Troubleshooter team who are working tirelessly to expose wrongdoings and to get answers and help find solutions for you.

The ABC11 24/7 live-streaming channel means more live coverage of local events, like parades and cultural celebrations. Plus, more local programs like our award-winning documentaries and other ABC11 originals like Localish, that celebrates the good in our local communities.

So how do you watch ABC11 the Triangle's first 24/7 streaming channel?

If you already have our streaming apps for your Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV, you're all set! Just open the app and the new 24/7 live stream will be front and center.

To get the ABC11 App, search ABC11 in Amazon, Roku, Apple or Google Play. Once you download the app, there's no login required. Simply open the app to begin watching our 24/7 live stream.

You don't need a connected TV to access our 24/7 stream. Get it on the go, either on our mobile phone app or at abc11news.com/live. The same 24/7 live stream that's available on your big-screen TV can be right at your fingertips or at your desktop.