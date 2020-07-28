Contact ABC11

ABC11.com is the website for ABC11/WTVD-TV, Central North Carolina's ABC television station. ABC11 is part of the ABC Owned Television Stations group, which is owned by the Walt Disney Company.

Our main television station is located in Downtown Durham and we are the only local news operation with studios in downtown Raleigh and downtown Fayetteville.

Station Locations:



Raleigh
319 Fayetteville Street
Suite 107
Raleigh, NC 27601
(919) 899-3600
Durham (Corporate Business Office)
411 Liberty Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 683-1111

Fayetteville
201 Hay Street
Suite 101B
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 323-5883

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

Got a news tip, story idea, or a question or comment?

Contact us by email:



Report a News Tip

ABC11 I-Team

Troubleshooter



By phone:



Assignment Desk: (800) 672-9883
Troubleshooter: (919) 688-4357
I-Team (919) 687-2486
Closed Captioning: (919) 687-2310

Corrections Policy



We are committed to upholding our journalistic standards.

Each story on our website has a "Report a Typo" link at the bottom of the page where you can alert us to any issues with the story. You can also send us information at this link.

We immediately review each report of potential errors or need for clarification that we receive and resolve it as quickly as possible.

Reporters and Anchors:

Read about and contact our reporters and anchors



Request a speaker or emcee for your event:

Speaker/Emcee request form




Local Advertisers:

Broadcast and Digital Sales Opportunities



Job Opportunities at ABC11:

View our current job openings

Learn about our investigative internships



Problems or questions:

Analog, Digital or HD TV reception

Closed Captioning questions

Report a typo



Departments:

President & General Manager

General Sales Manager

News Director

Digital Director

Director of Programming

Broadcast Engineering

Director of Community Affairs
Report a correction or typo
