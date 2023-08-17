ABC11 Eyewitness News at 10am starting September 11

ABC11 Eyewitness News is announcing a new program at 10 am starting on September 11.

Eyewitness News Morning anchors John Clark, Barbara Gibbs and meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy will host the one-hour program.

The program will fill the time slot previously held by the award-winning Tamron Hall show which will now move to the 2pm time slot.

ABC11 is the only local news station with a street-level studio located in Downtown Raleigh, ABC11 Eyewitness News provides 48.5 hours of local news every week, serving more than 1.3 million TV households in a 23-county area in Central and Eastern North Carolina and Virginia. Eyewitness News also provides news, weather and sports information 24 hours a day on ABC11.com, the ABC11 mobile news app and the 24/7 streaming channel on the new connected TV app available on Roku, Fire, Apple, and Android TVs. ABC11 WTVD is one of eight ABC Owned Stations as part of the Disney Networks.