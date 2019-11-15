Raleigh Christmas Parade

Shop local spotlight: Form and Function

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh spotlight: Form and Function.



About: Form and Function is an interior design and unique home furnishings store in Raleigh. Carole Marcotte is the lead designer behind Form and Function; in 2013, she expanded the business to include a storefront location with classic and funky vintage pieces.

Where: You can learn more about Form and Function here or at the store located at 1700 Glenwood Avenue.

Watch the video for more information.

