Begins on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary's Street



Proceeds to the State Capitol



Turns right onto Salisbury St.



Turns left onto Morgan St.



Turns right onto Fayetteville St.



Continues to Lenoir St. where it disbands

The 2018 ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh will be held Saturday, November 17, 2018, and you can watch the annual event live on ABC11 and ABC11.com from 10 a.m. to noon.If you are planning to attend in person, here are some things you need to know.9:40 a.m.The Raleigh Christmas Parade is brought to you by LeithCars.com.