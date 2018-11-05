RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE

Download the map for the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh

The ABC11 Leithcars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade is under two weeks away!

The 2018 ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh will be held Saturday, November 17, 2018, and you can watch the annual event live on ABC11 and ABC11.com from 10 a.m. to noon.
If you are planning to attend in person, here are some things you need to know.
MORE RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE INFORMATION:
Parmalee to perform at Raleigh Christmas Parade
Why is the 2018 Raleigh Christmas Parade before Thanksgiving?
Raleigh Christmas Parade 2018: Everything you need to know


Start time: 9:40 a.m.

Parade Route:
  • Begins on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary's Street

  • Proceeds to the State Capitol

  • Turns right onto Salisbury St.

  • Turns left onto Morgan St.

  • Turns right onto Fayetteville St.

  • Continues to Lenoir St. where it disbands

Download the Raleigh Christmas Parade map here

View a map of Christmas Village below.



The Raleigh Christmas Parade is brought to you by LeithCars.com.
