If you are planning to attend in person, here are some things you need to know.
MORE RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE INFORMATION:
Parmalee to perform at Raleigh Christmas Parade
Why is the 2018 Raleigh Christmas Parade before Thanksgiving?
Raleigh Christmas Parade 2018: Everything you need to know
Start time: 9:40 a.m.
Parade Route:
- Begins on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary's Street
- Proceeds to the State Capitol
- Turns right onto Salisbury St.
- Turns left onto Morgan St.
- Turns right onto Fayetteville St.
- Continues to Lenoir St. where it disbands
Download the Raleigh Christmas Parade map here
View a map of Christmas Village below.
The Raleigh Christmas Parade is brought to you by LeithCars.com.