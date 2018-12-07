TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --Todd Gurley, along with Pay Away the Layaway, a non-profit organization that works to eliminate layaway balances, paid off $6,000 worth of toys and gifts at the Tarboro Walmart on Wednesday night.
The NFL star could not attend the event but his family was there to represent him.
About 50 families were told they were going to be part of a customer appreciation event at the Tarboro Walmart.
When they arrived, they were informed their layaway balances were paid off.
Gurley, who went to high school at Tarboro High, now plays for the Los Angeles Rams.
He played college football at the University of Georgia.
If you wish to donate to the Pay Away the Layaway organization, click here.