Community & Events

Trailblazers inducted into NC STEM Hall of Fame

EMBED <>More Videos

The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics inducted three trailblazers at its second annual NC STEM Hall of Fame fundraising gala for the school.

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics inducted three trailblazers at its second annual NC STEM Hall of Fame fundraising gala for the school.

The three honorees were Shirley Frye, Sam Houston and the Eastern North Carolina STEM organization.

They were honored for their pioneering work in supporting STEM education (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) across North Carolina.

Shirley Frye began her career as an educator in Greensboro, teaching the second grade. She continued her career at Bennett College and North Carolina A&T State University where she rose to the Assistant Vice Chancellor for Development and University Relations role. Frye also served on the Board of Trustees at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.

Sam Houston is President and Chief Executive Officer of the North Carolina Science, Mathematics, and Technology Education (SMT) Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of science, mathematics, and technology in schools. Houston started his career as an educator in an elementary school classroom.

Houston was superintendent of Mooresville City Schools for a decade. He also was an adjunct professor at Appalachian State University and UNC-Chapel Hill and served as Executive Director of the North Carolina Education Standards and Accountability Commission.

The Eastern North Carolina STEM organization was honored for its work in providing learning opportunities and leadership training to students from economically disadvantaged high schools in eastern North Carolina.

Co-directors Elaina Sabatine and Grayson Cooper accepted the honor for their work in Halifax and Northampton counties.

The gala also raised $100,000 for programs at North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschapel hilleventsgala
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman charged in stabbing of Macy's worker at Streets at Southpoint in Durham
I-Team: Dozens of NC counties sue Big Pharma over opioid crisis
Fractured rib, leg, arm: Raleigh parents accused of abusing 7-week-old
Moore County charter school to move to 4-day week next school year
UNC puts women's basketball staff on leave pending program review
Transgender inmate granted transfer, but not to women's facility
'Inside Edition' anchor to undergo surgery after viewer spots lump on neck
Show More
Land of Oz announces plans to open for select dates this summer
University of South Carolina student died of 'sharp force injuries'
Boy, 6, suffers fatal heart attack taking team photo
Triple murder trial: Victims' daughter blamed herself for parents' death
Man tried to follow female student into dorm, NC State police say
More TOP STORIES News