Community & Events

UNC students honor 9/11 responders with Kenan stair climb

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students, first responders and other community members got up early Wednesday to honor the thousands of Americans killed in the September 11 terrorist attack.

In what has become an annual event, Americans get up before sunrise to run up and down 2,076 steps in Kenan Memorial Stadium at the University of North Carolina.

SEE ALSO: US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves

The event is meant to remember the Americans killed in the terror attacks and also honor the first responders who rushed into the burning buildings to try and save lives.

One of the youngest participants in the stair climb was not even born when the towers were attacked. Still, 10-year-old Vivian Snow told her father that she wanted to be part of the event.

"It was hard but it felt good, because I knew I was doing it for a good cause and for people who--they knew that they weren't going to survive, but they wanted to help others," Vivian said.



This year some firefighters even dressed in full gear, which includes about 50 extra pounds, and participated in the event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschapel hillseptember 11uncseptember 11thseptember119 11
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC Special Election: Dan Bishop wins 9th Congressional District seat
Bodies of 3 women found in Robeson County pond
US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves
Clayton Police looking for robbery suspect
New clues released in Fuquay-Varina Sheetz shooting
UNC pilot program makes sure athletes go to class
Message in a bottle helps rescue family trapped on camping trip
Show More
Cargo plane crashes near Toledo, Ohio airport
Wake County EMS workers aid relief efforts in Ocracoke Island
The 9th District Special Election: How did we get here?
Six dogs to be euthanized after attack involving rabid raccoon
Raleigh doctor chronicles mission to find cure for his own rare illness
More TOP STORIES News