UNC students honor 9/11 responders with Kenan stair climb

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students, first responders and other community members got up early Wednesday to honor the thousands of Americans killed in the September 11 terrorist attack.In what has become an annual event, Americans get up before sunrise to run up and down 2,076 steps in Kenan Memorial Stadium at the University of North Carolina.The event is meant to remember the Americans killed in the terror attacks and also honor the first responders who rushed into the burning buildings to try and save lives.One of the youngest participants in the stair climb was not even born when the towers were attacked. Still, 10-year-old Vivian Snow told her father that she wanted to be part of the event."It was hard but it felt good, because I knew I was doing it for a good cause and for people who--they knew that they weren't going to survive, but they wanted to help others," Vivian said.This year some firefighters even dressed in full gear, which includes about 50 extra pounds, and participated in the event.