DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Would you like to help add caution, fun and color to a crosswalk in Durham?
Five local and regional artists have prepared designs for new crosswalk art that will make the intersection of West Club Boulevard and Glendale Avenue safer.
Durham seeks community input on future crosswalk art along West Club Boulevard
This location was chosen because the site has a well-documented vehicle speeding problem. In addition, it attracts many pedestrians and cyclists, including students at Club Boulevard Elementary, visitors to Northgate Park and users of the Ellerbe Creek Trail.
You can make your selection from now until Monday, Feb. 1. The online survey is available on the city's website.
Durham was selected in July 2020 as one of 16 U.S. cities to receive $25,000 to fund the public art project.
The art should be installed in late spring.
Durham seeks community vote for new crosswalk art design to make community safer
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More