Community & Events

Why Big Weather isn't shaving this month: The meaning behind 'No Shave November'

By
So many people have asked, "What's up with the Moustache?" It's a plea. Not for help, but for folks to get their yearly checkup.

Why? Cancer found early (like at a yearly screening) is easier to treat, and beat, than Cancer found in the later stages.

I'm so sick of this D@$# disease. Cancer's taken a lot of people I know and love and I'm just tired of it. One of my closest friends, Dave, lost his life to it in his 30s. Way too early.



Both my grandfathers suffered from its effects. My wife's aunt went way too early, and her grandma died of breast cancer. Cancer sucks. But by going to get those yearly screenings, you might just catch it early and your story will be different.

So, when you see my cheesy mustache and terrible excuse for a beard this month, know that there is a purpose to the mess on my face. And if you haven't done it, please get your yearly checkup scheduled. Even during COVID, doctors are still seeing patients, so don't let it be an excuse.

Finally, if you'd like to contribute to my No Shave November, just click here.

And for those who like the smooth-faced weather forecast, it will return in December!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscancer
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC in 'red zone' for COVID-19 cases, White House report says
T. rex, triceratops fossil coming to Raleigh museum
New Orleans cancels 2021 Mardi Gras parades
NC town's longtime Santa Claus dies from COVID-19
Amazon opens online pharmacy
AMA recognizes racism as threat to public health
Biden filling out top White House team with campaign vets
Show More
'Jack Unstoppable' gets behind-the-scenes tour of RDU
Body of Fayetteville man returned to US after helicopter crash
Hurricane Iota hammers Central America
Anticipate supply chain, shipping delays as you shop for the holidays
Fayetteville 28-year-old father of 2 dies from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News