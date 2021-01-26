theft

Community helps Raleigh coffee shop solve case of stolen outdoor furniture

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular Raleigh coffee cafe put out a call on social media after outdoor furniture was taken from the patio -- and the community helped solve the case.

According to Sola owner John Luther, five tables and 16 chairs were taken from the outdoor patio overnight.

With the help of the community and social media, the items were located.

"We're thankful the community has supported us. So while it has been hard, its also been super encouraging and this is just one more evidence that people care about local business and want to see them supported," said Luther.

According to police, a suspect was identified and arrested on larceny charges. Pieces of furniture from other restaurants were also found and returned.

