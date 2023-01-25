Part of I-40 near Garner to close overnight for next few weeks as part of Complete 540 project

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A stretch of Interstate 40 in Wake County is scheduled for overnight closures during the next few weeks as part of the Complete 540 project, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

Road crews are set to demolish the old bridge that crosses I-40 at New Bethel Church Road. For safety, portions of the interstate between Exits 306 and 312 will be closed during the next several weeks.

Starting Wednesday night, I-40 East is scheduled to be closed at Exit 306 from midnight to 5 a.m. most nights for the next couple of weeks. A signed detour will have drivers take Exit 306 toward Garner and follow U.S. 70 to N.C. 50 and N.C. 42 to return to I-40 East.

The demolition work will require full closures on the westbound side of I-40 in the coming weeks, NCDOT said.

The work schedules and closures could change, depending on the weather.

Drivers are asked to be alert to lane closures and all-traffic exits in this stretch of I-40 during the month ahead and to be mindful of crews working near travel lanes.

