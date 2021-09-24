Traffic

NCDOT sues Raleigh in effort to seize land it says is needed for the Complete 540 project

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Transportation filed a civil lawsuit in the federal court this week in an attempt to get land from the City of Raleigh by way of eminent domain.

The agency says it needs the land to work on the southeast extension of the Triangle Expressway from east of U.S. 401 to east of Interstate 40 in Wake and Johnston counties.

The lawsuit says the l4-acre plot of land is in St. Mary's Township.

NCDOT wants get a temporary construction easement for during the project so that it can use the land for construction "access and parking" as it builds the highway.

In the lawsuit, DOT said the parties have been "unable to agree as to the purchase price."
