Hearing on possible changes to NC concealed carry law

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 3:41PM
The changes would require the state's 2,600 concealed carry instructors to perform additional documentation and audits on their students and classes.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A hearing took place today on proposed changes to North Carolina's concealed carry law.

Opponents of the changes say that puts an unnecessary burden and expense on instructors and makes it harder to get a permit.

The hearing was at Wake Technical Community College.

Currently anyone who wants a concealed carry permit is required to take a class, have a background check, run fingerprints and apply for the permit.

