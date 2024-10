Concert for Carolina raises more than $20 million for Hurricane Helene relief

Concert for Carolina raises more than $20 million

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- More aid is on the way to help victims of Hurricane Helene.

More than 82,000 people crowded into Bank of America stadium this weekend, which is the highest attendance in the stadium's history.

Merchandise sales for the event continue online.

The concert featured multiple acts including North Carolina natives Luke Combs and Eric Church.