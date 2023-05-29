NC political strategist, Garner native dies in boating accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A political strategist and former president of the Young Democrats of North Carolina was killed Sunday in a boating accident, our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer reported.

Conen Morgan was 42.

The boating accident apparently happened off the North Carolina coast. Authorities did not name Morgan, but he was reportedly thrown into the ocean after the boat he was on hit a wave. Two other people thrown overboard survived.

Democratic State Rep. Zack Hawkins told the N &O that Morgan's death was "a complete loss for the state of North Carolina."

Fellow Democrats Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein also paid tribute to Morgan on social media.

Morgan graduated from Garner High School and from N.C. State University.

Read more at the N &O.