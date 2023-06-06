"My heart is full. Thank you for loving my child," Morgan's mother said during the homegoing celebration.

'He believed in me': Heartfelt crowd honors NC political strategist Conen Morgan at funeral service

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family, friends and colleagues gathered inside the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts to lay Conen Morgan, 42, to rest.

His legacy is felt across the state and those who love him said he was dedicated to making the world a better place.

His mother Pamela Morgan called her son a true servant of the community.

Morgan's homegoing celebration had visitors hugging, holding hands and sharing memories.

"Among the many things I admired about Conen was his ability to engage and connect on a deep level," said Jonathan Lewis, Morgan's best friend.

Family and friends called on everybody in attendance to continue his legacy: Morgan was proud to support Black women in North Carolina politics.

"He worked on my campaign. He pushed me. He believed in me when nobody else did. He gave me my first campaign donation," said Nimasheena Burns, Durham County Commissioner.

He's managed historic campaigns for the first Black female mayors of Durham and Charlotte.

"He led the way for me to be successful in my first election. That election was so special because it was being the first Black woman to lead the city. When little Black and Brown girls came into my office, I knew it was because Conen helped me get there," said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyes.

Loved ones recognized Morgan as a friend, connector and someone many people have leaned on over the years.

Governor Cooper awarded Morgan with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest honor a citizen in the state could earn.

"The legacy and life that Conen wants us to give this community is to be a friend," said Durham Rebuild Fellowship Church Pastor Chuck Reed.