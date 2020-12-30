Gov. Roy Cooper to give COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. as metrics continue trend in wrong direction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.
WEDNESDAY MORNING HEADLINES
More than 63,000 people in North Carolina have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state is also reportedly receiving around 100,000 more doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week. Those doses are still being reserved for specific workers and there is not a specific date yet for when the vaccines will be offered to the general public.
Gov. Roy Cooper and other state health officials will give a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. today. ABC11 will broadcast that update on television and online.
The IRS will begin sending out the second round of stimulus checks to millions of Americans on Wednesday. The checks include $600 for qualifying citizens and $600 for each dependent child.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked two Democratic attempts to increase the amount of those checks to $2,000. McConnell is trying to link those check increases with other Republican wish list items, such as reviewing the 2020 Presidential Election and repealing protections for social media companies.
New COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina are expected to be released around noon Wednesday. Yesterday's metrics showed a continued increase in the number of people hospitalized with the virus.
TUESDAY
4 p.m.
Wake County Public Health has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare, at 1000 Tandall Place in Knightdale.
This is the second outbreak confirmed at this facility. The previous outbreak occurred in April. No additional information about residents or employees within the facility will be disclosed.
2 p.m.
A Central Prison inmate with pre-existing medical conditions, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died at a hospital, the Department of Public Safety said.
"We sympathize with the offender's family, as losing a loved one is hard enough, but especially so during the holiday season," said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. "We continue working diligently to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons because the health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority."
The offender tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 18 and was hospitalized that same day. His condition worsened, and he died on Dec. 24.
The offender was a male in his early-70s who had underlying health conditions, the Department of Public Safety said.
1:01 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 15 new cases for a total of 2,788 positive COVID 19 cases.
There have ben 45 deaths in the county -- 1.7% of COVID 19 cases.
12:40 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,563 new COVID-19 cases, in line with the past two days of reporting but lower than previous weeks. However, the state only recorded 18,846 new tests, a sharp decrease from previous weeks when the state was reporting at least double that amount each day.
Consequentially, the percentage of positive tests reached 13.5% Sunday, nearly three times the state's benchmark of 5% or lower. Hoke County has one of the highest percentages of positive tests in the state at 17.9%.
Currently, 3,377 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, the highest number reported thus far in the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 361 confirmed COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals. In total, 761 adult COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, the highest ever recorded. Statewide, 397 ICU beds are currently available and more than 2,000 are in use.
11:11 a.m.
The Lee County Government Health Department said it has begun administering the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline healthcare workers in accordance with phase 1a of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) vaccine distribution plan.
"The department received the county's first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on December 22nd," said Heath Cain, LCG Director of Health. "We have a limited supply and have concentrated our initial efforts on administering the vaccine to frontline healthcare workers who have the greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19. The department continues to work closely with NCDHHS but we are unable to predict how quickly we will move through the various phases of the vaccine rollout plan as we do not know when and how much vaccine we will receive. The department will share additional information on the availability of vaccines as information becomes available."
The county health department has received one shipment of vaccine. The vaccine delivered to the Lee County Health Department has been manufactured by Moderna and will require a second shot after four weeks.
The vaccination rollout plan will take several months to complete; in the meantime, the public is reminded that in order to help prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19, the public should continue to follow the three W's - Wear a mask; Wait six feet or more away from others to maintain a safe social distance; and Wash your hands.
11 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the North Carolina Central University's Advanced Center for COVID-19 Related Disparities (NCCU ACCORD) to ensure comprehensive COVID-19 information is effective in reaching underserved communities in North Carolina. The partnership aims to help everyone make informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccines.
"As the pandemic continues to disproportionately affect historically marginalized communities, it is essential that we reach those most impacted," said NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for Health Services and co-lead of the Historically Marginalized Population Working Group, E. Benjamin Money, Jr., MPH. "By partnering with ACCORD, we are able to better ensure that we engage American Indian, African American and Latinx populations, as well as those without internet access, to build confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines."
NCDHHS and ACCORD have partnered on a joint survey to complement the state's existing consumer research data and support ongoing communications efforts. The data will help inform materials and outreach efforts to provide accurate and reliable information that aligns with the needs and concerns of different communities.
"As a two-way exchange of information, this resource-sharing platform will greatly benefit all North Carolinians and help us better serve the state and its communities of color," said Deepak Kumar, Ph.D., Director of the Julius L. Chambers Biomedical Biotechnology Research Institute (BBRI) and founder of the ACCORD program. "The partnership will support our efforts to serve as a resource for underserved communities through our network of community leaders and health partners."
9:47 a.m.
A drive-thru COVID-19 testing event has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Moore County Health Department, 705 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage.
TUESDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Three new free COVID-19 testing sites are open in Raleigh.
Marsh Creek Park, Roberts Park, and Method Community Park are the three new sites joining Departure Drive Building, Radeas Labs, and Swinburne Parking Lot as drive-thru testing locations.
Click here for more information about each location.
Health officials suggest anyone returning from holiday travel or gatherings to get tested three to five days after your last contact with people outside your bubble.
The tests at these drive-thru locations are completely free and usually return results in 24-48 hours.
Meanwhile, another COVID-19 vaccine candidate is moving ahead. Novavax is now the fifth company to launch a large-scale trial in the US.
That vaccine is being mass produced in Morrisville at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies. Fujifilm has added 85 new jobs in Morrisville this year, and the company said it's looking to expand again in 2021.
The already FDA-authorized vaccines are now being distributed to nursing homes and long-term care facilities in our state.
CVS and Walgreens started vaccinating residents and staff members of those facilities Monday.
In the meantime, North Carolina is reporting more COVID-19 patients in hospitals than ever before: 3,192. That number includes a record 733 adults in intensive care.
Despite the push to increase the number of tests performed, the positive rate continues to climb--reaching 14.7%, which is much higher than the state's goal of below 5%.
New COVID-19 metrics are set to be released around 12 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper to give COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. as metrics continue trend in wrong direction
