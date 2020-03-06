Coronavirus

Chatham County man tests positive for coronavirus after visiting Italy, is second confirmed case in North Carolina

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A second North Carolina person, unrelated to the first case, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the North Carolina health department.

RELATED: Death toll rises to 12 as health officials scramble to make more tests available

The test, conducted by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health, is presumptively positive and will be confirmed by the CDC lab.

State officials said 19 have been tested for the coronavirus in North Carolina.



The Chatham County man traveled in late February to an area in Italy that now has a COVID-19 outbreak. He had two days of mild, flu-like symptoms while in Italy.

His fever resolved and symptoms were improving, and he flew back to the United States the following day. He was a contact to a case in Georgia and the Georgia Department of Health notified North Carolina health officials.

The man is doing well and is in isolation at home.



Chatham County Public Health Department officials conducted a home visit and collected specimens, which came back presumptively positive Thursday night.

The health department said the patient has been cooperative and is in home isolation until follow-up tests are negative.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director and the Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health and Human Services, said the risk of infection is moderate to low for most people who may have been around the infected patient.

"What is considered at risk in terms of contact is very close household, very close household contacts, they are considered high risk," Cuervo Tilson said Friday. "People who had sustained and close proximity contact with this person, so less than 6 feet away for more than 10 to 20 minutes, that's considered moderate risk. If you are just walking through a public setting, you're walking through the airport, you're walking through the grocery store, you're walking through the library and by this person, that is not considered risk."



COVID-19 is currently not widespread in North Carolina but this comes as more safety measures are being put in place.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport is adding more than 100 hand sanitizing stations at terminals to ease passenger worries about the novel coronavirus.

The airport will also clean surfaces touched by passengers such as railings and doorknobs.

The BrickUniverse Raleigh LEGO Fan Convention scheduled for the Raleigh Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday is on as scheduled with some additional precautions. Some attractions won't have as many touchable elements, staff won't use hand stamps and will have extra hand sanitizer. The Wake County Health Department recommended the event go on with the changes.

On Thursday, a pastor confirmed the Wake County coronavirus patient is a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church.

RELATED STORIES:
After dog in Hong Kong tests 'weak positive,' CDC says pets can't spread COVID-19
Don't use Tito's vodka for hand sanitizer
Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncchatham countyhealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News