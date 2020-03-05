Health & Fitness

Wake County coronavirus patient is member of Cary church, pastor says 'no concerns' for congregation

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A senior pastor for a Cary church confirmed the Wake County novel coronavirus patient is a member of his congregation.

The Rev. Dr. Wolfgang Herz-Lane confirmed the patient with COVID-19, the strain of the coronavirus, attends Christ the King Lutheran Church, but did not specify when the patient last attended services or any events at the church.
Herz-Lane said Wake County Health and Human Services officials assured church leaders that there are no health concerns for members of the congregation at this time and the church will continue to hold programs and activities as scheduled.

"We are, however, following the recommendations for taking precautions, such as limiting contact with among parishioners during worship and frequently wiping down door knobs and surfaces," Herz-Lane said in a written statement.

The church was a polling location for the North Carolina primary election.

Wednesday, during a news conference, Wake County Public Health Director Chris Kippes said health officials were contacting anyone who came within six feet of the patient for longer than 10 minutes while he was symptomatic.

"The key right now, based on what we know about this disease, is that you have to be symptomatic," Kippes said Wednesday. "The information that we learn every single day about this will only serve to refine our approach to managing the situation."

The patient flew into RDU from Seattle, Wash., in late February. While in Seattle, health officials said, he visited a nursing home linked to several deaths from the novel coroanvirus.

