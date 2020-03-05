Raleigh restaurant says Wake County coronavirus patient dined there this weekend

So-Ca Raleigh said they were informed that the man ate there last weekend.
In an Instagram post, the restaurant said the restaurant has since been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.
"We were able to bleach, rinse and sanitize every piece of silver, glassware, plate, table, door handle, touch screen, etc. and Lysol every chair and cushion before dinner service. You name it, it got cleaned and sanitized today. This is the cleanest restaurant in the Triangle tonight," owner Sean Degnan posted.
So-Ca said it has since followed guidelines given by the WCDHHS to limit exposure to customers.
The restaurant asks anyone who has experienced mild to severe respiratory illness since their visit is asked to contact the Wake County Department of Health and Human Services at (919) 250-4462.
In a news release, Gov. Roy Cooper said the coronavirus patient is doing well and is in isolation at home.
If you have questions surrounding the coronavirus, you can call the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services at (866) 462-3821 or visit its coronavirus website.
You can also call your county health department. use this link to find your appropriate office.
