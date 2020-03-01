Coronavirus

Local universities cancel travel abroad programs amid coronavirus outbreak

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The big three colleges in the area have expanded travel restrictions to several countries severely affected by the recent coronavirus outbreak.

UNC Chapel Hill expanded travel restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak by canceling all spring study abroad programs in Italy.

The decision comes after the U.S. Department of State issued a Level 3 Do Not Travel advisory. The Lombardy and Veneto region of Italy are Level 4.
Coronavirus: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US

The CDC also issued a Level 3 Avoid Nonessential Travel Advisory for Italy.

Travel restrictions are now in place for China, South Korea and Italy.

Coronavirus: From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself

Duke University's Study in China summer program will now be run in Wilmington.

NC State is prohibiting university-related travel to countries designated as Level 2 or 3 by the CDC.

RELATED: North Carolina schools put restrictions in place to protect students from coronavirus threat

UNC said it is in contact with students in the affected countries about their return to the United States.
The university said Saturday there are currently no changes to the summer or fall 2020 study abroad programs.

RELATED: Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly

Some students are studying in countries categorized as CDC Alert Level 2. UNC said these students should stay in contact with their advisors and follow the recommendations of their host

RELATED: Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control

Click here for the latest local, national and international coronavirus coverage

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschapel hilldurhamraleighuncitalycoronavirusduke universitync statecollegestudy
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
First positive case of coronavirus in NYC, Governor Cuomo confirms
US airlines cancel flights to Milan as coronavirus infections rise
France's Louvre Museum closed amid spreading coronavirus epidemic
US confirms 2 new coronavirus cases in Washington after death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pete Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign: ABC News
First positive case of coronavirus in NYC, Governor Cuomo confirms
Durham pastor forgives thief who stole church trailer
US confirms 2 new coronavirus cases in Washington after death
Biden wins South Carolina primary, Sanders places 2nd
Orange County deputies seek missing 12-year-old girl
SC 6-year-old hit by truck while waiting for school bus dies
Show More
NASA images show lower China pollution amid COVID-19
Biden blasts Trump's military treatment, feels good about NC
Deputies grant 10-year-old's wish to become a crime-fighting robot
Pete Buttigieg calls for unity to Raleigh crowd
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
More TOP STORIES News