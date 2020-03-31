Coronavirus

Fayetteville mayor to implement city-wide curfew Wednesday to combat COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- In an effort to combat COVID-19, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin intends to implement a city-wide curfew on Wednesday evening.

City leaders spent Monday discussing the details of the order and speaking with the city-attorney.

Mayor Colvin said this is about addressing "any of the gaps the current order doesn't address." He's referring to the statewide stay-at-home order that went into effect on Monday at 5 p.m.

The mayor said he's received messages from residents that have brought to light many people, within in city-limits, not complying with current recommendations; he hopes the curfew will change that.

"I've been getting a lot of people who've been sending pictures of social gatherings at ATV parks or other individual activities," Colvin said.

Colvin told ABC11 he's currently drafting the order that will require non-essential workers to remain in their homes between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

"I'm specifically targeting the activities that take place after people's work hours, after most stores, that are pertinent, are closed," Colvin said.

In addition, city leaders are also considering the fines or charges people could face if they infringe on that curfew.

Colvin said the order will go into effect on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

