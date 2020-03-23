'God knew:' Fayetteville church finds over 7,000 N95 masks in storage, donates to hospital amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center received some vital medical supplies, as medical masks become scarcer nationwide amid COVID-19 concerns.

Manna Church leaders delivered over 7,000 individual N95 masks to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The church was going through its disaster relief storage units and discovered leftover masks that were used for relief efforts during Hurricane Florence.

The surprise discovery compelled the church to make sure they got to the medical workers that desperately need these kinds of masks across the country.

Manna Church Fayetteville/Ft. Bragg's Teaching Pastor Jonathan Fletcher said it's about answering the call that God has for the church.

"Time and time again, we've witnessed God's faithfulness to provide what is needed in our community even before the need arises," Fletcher said.

Medical staff at the donation site said N95 masks will protect nurses on the front line from contracting the coronavirus as they treat patients potentially carrying COVID-19.

Monday afternoon, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

One nurse who ABC11 spoke to, who is also a member of Manna Church, said she was amazed to hear about the discovery.

"God knew and he just had those tucked away for such a time as this," Carolynne Michalski said.

Cape Fear Valley Health is in need of the following items:
  • N-95 masks
  • Surgical masks
  • Surgical masks with shields
  • Ear loops masks
  • Nasal swabs for medical use
  • Disinfectant
  • Eye protection - safety goggles/glasses
  • Face shields
  • Gloves - disposable, Nitril or non-latex preferred
  • Gowns -disposable
  • Shoe covers - disposable
  • Hand sanitizer - greater than 60 percent alcohol
  • Light hand soap
  • Ventilators - medical grade
