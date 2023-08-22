Nationwide there has been about 7,100 weekly hospitalizations. The is well below the numbers at the peak of the omicron strain that were over 150,000.

City of Durham taking precautions as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, but not like before

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising across the Triangle and the City of Durham is taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe from the virus.

"Get tested, stay home and away from others if you test positive or don't feel well, wear masks when needed, and get up-to-date on your vaccines," said the county's health director.

A UNC infectious disease doctor shared information about the summertime surge of COVID-19 infection and hospitalizations.

Nationwide there has been a 10% increase of COVID-19 patients in the hospital and about 7,100 weekly hospitalizations. The is well below the numbers at the peak of the omicron strain that were over 150,000.

North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID is up by 27% from the first week of summer.

The rise also confirmed by the wastewater testing samples.

With COVID shed particles tracked by the state.. And Parts of Raleigh, south Durham and Carrboro tested in the top percentile for infection.

CDC Director Mandy Cohen told TIME Magazine that the CDC is watching the numbers.

She's urging people to get the new booster when it's available next month.

They'll have it at the Durham County Health Department and other locations.