PNC Arena opens as Raleigh's first COVID-19 mass vaccination site

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
THURSDAY MORNING HEADLINES
The parking lot at PNC Arena opens Thursday as the first COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Raleigh.
However, you will not be able to just show up and get vaccinated. Vaccine supply remains extremely limited; that's why you must have an appointment to get vaccinated at PNC Arena for now.
Slots are all full for today and Saturday. However, you can sign up for the waitlist--if you're a healthcare worker or over the age of 65. At this point, that waitlist reportedly has more than 90,000 people on it.
To do so, go to COVID19.wakegov.com or call 919-250-1515.
Officials said they hope to vaccinate 2,100 people at PNC Arena on Thursday. The goal for the site is to continue operating regularly, but of course that all depends on how many doses of the vaccine the area receives.
Tomorrow, Walgreens will join the race to vaccinate in North Carolina. The pharmacy is sending including 31,000 doses of the vaccine to 300 stores in North Carolina.
Walgreens is also not accepting walk-ins. You must make an appointment on its website.
You may also see reports that CVS is also opening bookings for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. However, CVS is not yet giving shots in North Carolina.
WEDNESDAY
4:30 p.m.
East Carolina University announced that it has temporarily paused all activities with its men's basketball program beginning Wednesday because of a "positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program."
ECU said the Pirates' next two games, at Temple on Thursday and home against Temple on Saturday have been postponed.
3:26 p.m.
The Wayne County Health Department said it has administered 5,448 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and has 12,259 names on its waiting list.
Next week, Wayne County will be scheduling second dose shots for those who received their first dose at the Maxwell Center in January.
For more informaton on the COVID-19 vaccine in Wayne County, click here.
2:20 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 21 new cases for a total of 4,793 positive COVID 19 cases. Two additional deaths were reported. In all, 88 people have died countywide because of COVID-19.
2 p.m.
Beginning on Feb. 24, the state will expand the vaccine eligibility to group 3, starting with educators and school personnel and then expand to other group 3 personnel on March 10, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday afternoon.
The priority in group 3 will include teachers, principals, childcare workers, bus drivers and other people who work in and around the school systems, Cooper said. This group encompasses about 240,000 people, the governor added.
"I am grateful to all of our educators and school personnel for going above and beyond in this pandemic to care for children and help them continue to learn," Cooper said. "Starting with a smaller number of Group 3 frontline essential workers helps providers streamline vaccine distribution effectively and efficiently."
Because vaccine supply continues to be limited and the group 3 numbers are so large, the vaccination plan will move forward in phases, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said.
"North Carolina public school educators are eager to get back into their classrooms as soon as it is safe to do so, and today's announcement from Governor Cooper is an important step forward in making that a possibility," said NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly. "By giving all educators, including bus drivers, maintenance workers, nutrition workers, and those who work directly in the classroom vaccination priority, we will be able to resume in-person instruction more quickly and safely. We thank Governor Cooper for listening to the overwhelming message from educators, parents, and the community that educators require vaccination priority.
12 p.m.
North Carolina is now reporting 3,833 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 805,898.
There have been 10,181 deaths in North Carolina due to the virus. That is up 135 from Tuesday.
With 96 percent of hospitals reporting, 2,291 are hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout North Carolina. That is down 83 from Tuesday.
461 ICU beds and 5,036 inpatient hospital beds are currently empty, NCDHHS said.
The state is reporting a 7.9% positive test rate. That is down from Tuesday's 9.3%.
10:30 a.m.
Gov. Cooper has signed the modified 2020 COVID-19 relief bill into law.
"This pandemic continues to strain communities across our state, and this investment of federal funds in critical areas will help us defeat COVID-19 and build back a stronger and more resilient North Carolina," said Gov. Cooper about Senate Bill 36.
WEDNESDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Gov. Roy Cooper is set to give his second COVID-19 update in as many days.
Cooper will be joined at 2 p.m. with the state's Coronavirus Task Force. You can watch the update live at this URL or on the ABC11 North Carolina app.
Wake County Public School System families are preparing to return to class Monday. The district wants to remind parents that they must fill out a few forms before their children return.
The Student Accountability and Required Health Protocols Signature Page must be filled out by everybody. Plus, if your student is going to ride the bus, this form must be completed.
Also in Wake County, changes are coming to Food Distribution Services. Seven curbside meal distribution locations will end after Friday, Feb. 12. Click here for a full list of those seven locations.
WCPSS said despite the closure of those locations, meals will continue to be free for all students through June 2021.
Race to Vaccinate
A drive-thru clinic opens in Johnston County at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The clinic is located at North Johnston High School on US-301. It is only for people who need their first dose of the vaccine.
There is no registration for this clinic. The vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
In Fayetteville at the Crown Complex first and second doses of the vaccine will be distributed starting at 9 a.m.
People with appointments will be inoculated between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. After 3 p.m., workers will give the remaining doses to people on a first-come, first-served basis.
Both vaccination sites are still adhering to the state's restrictions for who can get the vaccine--meaning only healthcare workers and people over the age of 65 are eligible.
TUESDAY
10 p.m.
ABC11's Joel Brown spoke to Durham educators looking to adjust following the Senate's passage of Bill 37. The bill requires public schools to offer an option for in-person learning. Meanwhile, Durham voted last month to remain all virtual for the rest of the school year.
7:25 p.m.
The Johnston County Board of Education voted 5-1 for Pre-K through Grade 5 to return to Plan A for four days per week beginning March 1. Wednesdays will be used as asynchronous learning days to allow for cleaning. Grades 6 through 12 will remain on Plan B.
4:45 p.m.
The North Carolina Senate passed Senate Bill 37. The bill gives local districts the choice between providing in-person learning under Plan A or Plan B or a mixture of both.
The bill, called "In-Person Learning Choice for Families," passed the Senate 29-15.
Students with exceptional needs would be provided in-person learning under Plan A if parents choose that option. All families can still select remote learning under the plan.
Last week, Gov. Cooper recommended a return to in-person learning for North Carolina schools.
"For months we've heard from families and students who are clamoring to return to in-person learning. The science and data show that we can reopen schools safely," Sens. Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga) and Michael Lee (R-New Hanover), chairs of the Senate Education Committee and primary sponsors of the bill, said. "The Governor's empty rhetoric about the importance of in-person instruction does nothing to help kids. The General Assembly is taking decisive action to actually get students back to school."
3:46 p.m.
The family of Aurea Soto Morales visits a memorial tree planted in her honor in front of Creekside Elementary in Durham twice a week. Aurea was only 8 years old when she died from COVID-19 complications in June.
Aurea is one of more than 10,000 North Carolinians with the novel coronavirus who have died.
"I never wish anything like this to happen, because as we've seen, the community has been ravaged by this virus, and we've seen how it's impacted tons of people," said her sister Jennifer Morales, 18. "We know those deaths were someone's sons, daughters, children, their parents, grandparents. They were part of someone's family."
2:45 p.m.
In a news briefing, Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen discussed how they are encouraging vaccine providers to ensure equity in who is receiving vaccinations.
"North Carolina is making some progress in improving vaccine access for Black North Carolinians, although we have more to do," Cooper said.
Cohen added that DHHS is asking all vaccine providers to ensure that the percentage of vaccines they administer to historically marginalized populations meet or exceed county population estimates.
Still, both leaders acknowledged that the limiting factor in vaccine equity is the supply.
"Many people have to wait and I know that is frustrating," Cohen said.
Charles Evans, the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners chairman and president of the North Carolina Association of Black County Officials encouraged people of color in North Carolina to get vaccinated when it is their turn.
"If we're going to get control of our lives, we have to get vaccinated," Evans said.
1:50 p.m.
The UNC men's basketball team issued a statement Tuesday afternoon apologizing for the team's actions following Saturday's win at Duke.
Official statement from the players. pic.twitter.com/QyanGyeQk2— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) February 9, 2021
1:40 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 55 more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 10,046 deaths since March 2020. The state also reported 2,786 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases reported in the last 11 months above 800,000.
The dual grim milestones come as the state's percentage of positive tests rose to 9.3% as of Sunday, the highest the metric has been in six days.
For the first time in two weeks, North Carolina hospitals reported an increase in patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. On Monday, 2,374 people were hospitalized with the virus, an increase of 35 patients from the day before.
1:04 p.m.
An offender at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Butner II facility died from COVID-19 complications Tuesday, prison officials said.
The 64-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 13 and was hospitalized five days later. His condition worsened and he was pronounced dead Tuesday by hospital staff.
The offender had long-term, existing medical conditions. He had been in custody in Butner since June 17.
12:05 p.m.
Gilead Sciences, the company that makes remdesivir, announced it would be building a technology hub in Wake County.
The hub will bring 275 new jobs to the area and be part of a $5 million investment in the area.
10:15 a.m.
Walgreens has reported an outage on its COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling website Tuesday morning.
The company said in a statement, "We're experiencing a temporary outage on our scheduler/website and apologize for the inconvenience. We're working to resolve the matter as soon as possible."
Users logging onto the website were directed to a page saying "Updates in progress."
The outage comes as U.S. pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS are getting ready for an additional one million doses of vaccine promised by the White House last week.
5:50 a.m.
Durham County announced plans for a mass vaccination site will have to be put on hold.
The announcement came during Monday's Durham County Commission meeting.
County health officials said they do not have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to support the mass vaccination site.
"I am confident when supplies become more robust, that is going to go back on," Durham County Health Director Rodney Jenkins said.